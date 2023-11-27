7 Stunning Saree Looks of Yami Gautam
27 Nov, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Yami Gautam exudes elegance in sheer grey saree with golden work.
Yami Gautam's silk saree from her wedding collection is a must have for festive ocassions.
Yami's embroidered ivory saree is the latest festive wear trend to hop on. It's exquisite and we love it!
A banarasi silk white sleeve blouse is a MUST in every saree lover's wardrobe.
The elegance of gold and white is ethereal and Yami owns it like a queen.
Yami Gautam's bridal look regally red and we can't stop obsessing over it.
A breath of fresh air, Yami wrapped a light floral chiffon saree. A perfect day wear outfit.
Yami Gautam wore a hot red saree with stylised blouse and this is the perfect party wear saree.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Hair Care Tips to Manage Frizzy Hair