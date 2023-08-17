Yoga For Acidity: 8 Effective Asanas For Instant Relief
17 Aug, 2023
India.com Lifestyle Staff
Acidity is a common digestive problem that is caused that occurs when stomach acid or bile flows into the food pipe
But yoga can be very effective to get relief from gastric issues. Few of these asanas may even help to get relief instantly.
Vajrasana or thunderbolt Pose: It is the only yoga pose that can be done after eating. It helps to lower gastric issues.
Pavanamuktasana or Wind-Relieving Pose: It is one of the most effective asana that boost digestion and helps instantly get some relief from gastric issues as it stimulates bowel movement.
Halasana or Plough Pose: This yoga asana helps to lower bloating and other digestive problems when practised every day
Ustrasana or Camel Pose: This pose helps to stretch the abdomen and relieves of back ache.
Kapalbhati: This yoga practise about inhaling and exhaling in a pattern enhances digestive processes. It is one of the best yoga poses that are good for overall health.
Standing-forward bend Pose: This yoga also sets a little pressur eon abdomen that helps with digestion. It is also good for the neck, blood circulation and back.
Balasana or Child Pose: During this yoga pose, internal organs feel a little pressure that helps with digestive health
Seated Forward Bend Pose: It is one of the easiest pose for beginners that is good for back stretch and also aids lower acidity.
