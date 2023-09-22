Yoga For Alzheimer's: 7 Easy Asanas to Manage Symptoms
Alzehimer's disease is a progressive brain disorder that causes memory loss, cognitive decline and behavioural changes that make life difficult. Well, there is no cure for this severe illness but practicing yoga can help manage symptoms. Here are few asanas to try:
Siddhasana pose is an ideal position for meditating. It stretches the body, keeps mind alert and reduces stress and anxiety.
Salamba Shirshasana is good for stimulating and providing refreshed blood to the brain that improves the overall body's functionality.
Shavasana eases your body and keeps you relaxed throughout the day.
Vajrasana not only helps in keeping the mind calm and stable but also cures digestive acidity and gas formation
Paschimottanasana helps calm the mind, and reduces insomnia, depression and anxiety.
Vrikshasana helps improve focus, enhances concentration and strengthens brain health.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Foods That May Work Like Conditioner For Your Hair