Yoga is a low-impact exercise that has little impact on the knees. It can increase flexibility and muscular strength without having the same negative effects as jogging or cardiovascular training.
Utkatasana or Chair Pose: This yoga pose strengthens the quadriceps and calf muscles. It aids in enhancing the knee joint's stability and support.
Virasana or Hero Pose: This pose stretches the thighs, knees, hips, and ankles to release tension. Additionally, it facilitates appropriate functioning and circulation improvement.
Salabhasana or Locust Pose: The back and leg muscles are bolstered and stretched in this pose, which helps to reduce knee discomfort by offering stability and support.
Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or Bridge Pose: The back bending pose helps ease knee discomfort and increase flexibility in the chest, neck, and spine.
Peaceful Warrior Pose: This pose works the glutes, quadriceps, and hamstrings, all of which are important for maintaining knee health.
Anjaneyasana or Low Lunge: By enhancing balance, sharpening the mind, and toning the muscles in the legs, knees, hips, pelvis, and core, this pose strengthens the knees.
Cow Face Pose or Gomukhasana: This asana provides a fantastic stretch for your body. It benefits the shoulders as well as the knees, hips, and hamstrings.
Tadasana or Mountain Pose: This asana lessens knee discomfort by bolstering the muscles that surround the knee joint and improving posture,
