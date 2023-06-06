Yoga For Arthritis: 7 Poses For Joint Pain Relief
Chair pose improves balance and lower extremity strength
Triangle pose is perfect for people who suffer from stiff joints, perfect to relieve arthritis.
Child pose stretches and strengthens the knee, keep joints healthy and relieves pain
Seated Spinal Twist improves posture and spinal mobility.
Warrior Pose II pose strengthens arms, shoulders, thighs and back muscles. It provides an amazing stretch to your overall body
Cow Face Pose is perfect for your fingers, elbows, shoulders, neck, spine and hip joint.
Tree pose stretches and invigorates your legs, your back and arms.
