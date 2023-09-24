8 Powerful Yoga Exercises to Ease Joint Pain
Balasana stretches and strengthens the back, relieves pain and strengthens the knee ligaments.
Warrior Pose II strengthens the arms, shoulders, thighs and back muscles.
Utkatasana improves balance and lower extremity strength.
Vrikshasana leaves you in a state of rejuvenation. It stretches and invigorates your legs, your back and arms.
Kundalini hero pose improves circulation around the knee, ankle and elbow joints and helps to strengthen them.
Gomukhasana is perfect for your fingers, elbows, shoulders, neck, spine and hip joint.
Marjariasana helps with flexibility and strength for the entire body, including the spine, joints and shoulders
Trikonasana is perfect for those people who suffer from stiff joints or any neck and shoulder disorders.
