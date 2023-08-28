Yoga For Beginners: 8 Effective Asanas For Kids
28 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Yoga is an age-old practise that help to calm the body and mind.
For kids, to come of the digital and sedentary lifestyle, incorporating a 20 minute of everyday yoga will entail several health benefits.
To begin with, practising these easy and fun to-do yoga asanas can help build immunity, strength and flexibility in kids
Vrikshasana or Tree Pose: It helps with blood circulation and enhances concentration as well.
Malasana or Garland Pose: It is good for pelvic health, supports digestion
Seated Forward Bend:It stretches the back, relieves stress and is good for abdominal health too.
Dhanur Asana or Bow Asana:It is good for mental health, improves flexibility and relieves stress.
Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose: One of the most effective asanas. It boosts digestion, metabolism, good for heart health and also increases blood and oxygen circulation.
Balasana or Child Pose: This pose helsp to stretch the spine, improve posture and is good for gut health as well.
Bridge Pose: It is good for the heart, body balance and improves cognitive function as well.
Gomukhasana or Co-Face Pose: This is a therapeutic asana that stretches the arms, chest, shoulders and is good for posture correction.
Sarvangasana: It boosts brain health and strengthens arms, legs. It is also good for spine flexibility
