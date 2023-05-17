Yoga For Belly Fat: 10 Asanas To Try
Plank Pose is practiced balancing the body on the arms and toes with palms and belly facing the floor.
Boat pose is balanced on the sit bones while the legs and upper body is lifted off the floor
Downward dog pose is the most widely practiced yoga asana to reduce belly fat.
Standing forward bend poses brings the upper body into an inversion with feet on the floor.
Cobra pose is performed lying on your belly which stretches the body and strengthens the abdominal muscles
In Side plank pose, the body weight is balanced on one arm and the outer edge of the lower leg.
Knees-to-chest pose compresses effects on the bulging stomach makes it an easy move of yoga for belly fat.
Camel pose intensely stretches the abdominal muscles while standing on the knees and arching the back, neck and head
Triangle pose stretches the abdominal region and beneficial in fat reduction.
Seated-Forward Bend pose stretches the body as well as reduces the belly stomach
