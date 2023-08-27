Vriksasana builds bone density and reduces the risk of osteopenia or osteoporosis
Trikonasana Or Triangle Pose helps strengthen ankles, knees, legs, chest and arms
Virabhadrasana II or warrior II can also help improve bone density, balance, and coordination.
Setubandhasana or bridge pose is a backbend that works as a great bone strengthening exercise.
Parivrtta trikonasana is a spinal twist that helps ground your body and tests your balance and core strength.
Utkatasana or chair pose helps heal those with osteoporosis and strengthens hips, spine and lower back.
Salabhasana pose strengthens your backbone and stimulates it, helping retain calcium.
Tadasana is a standing pose that helps improve posture and strengthens the bones in the spine
Supta Padangusthasana asana helps boost bone health, reduces the risk of injury and relieves back pain
