Patients with high blood pressure are likely to suffer from heart problems and strokes.

21 Aug, 2023

Tanya Garg

You may manage your blood pressure levels by eating a nutritious diet and exercising frequently

Try these 10 yoga poses to manage your high blood pressure effectively.

Easy Pose: Sukhasana helps to manage hypertension by promoting a peaceful mind and reducing stress.

Legs Up On The Wall: Viparita Karani helps to relax your body and improves blood circulation.

Cobra Pose: Bhujangasana relieves stress and promotes heart health. You will notice more flexibility with this pose.

Seated Forward Bend: Paschimottanasana covers your entire body to give relief from stress and anger.

Downward Facing Dog Pose: Adhomukha svanasana is one of the most common yoga asanas which calms your mind and body.

Corpse Pose: Shavasana relaxes your brain, relieves stress, and reduces headache, fatigue and insomnia.

Bridge Pose: Setubandhasana regulates blood pressure, calms the brain and alleviates stress.

Child Pose: Balasana reduces stress and enhances blood circulation throughout the body.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Girl Names Inspired By The Sun

 Find Out More