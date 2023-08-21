Patients with high blood pressure are likely to suffer from heart problems and strokes.
You may manage your blood pressure levels by eating a nutritious diet and exercising frequently
Try these 10 yoga poses to manage your high blood pressure effectively.
Easy Pose: Sukhasana helps to manage hypertension by promoting a peaceful mind and reducing stress.
Legs Up On The Wall: Viparita Karani helps to relax your body and improves blood circulation.
Cobra Pose: Bhujangasana relieves stress and promotes heart health. You will notice more flexibility with this pose.
Seated Forward Bend: Paschimottanasana covers your entire body to give relief from stress and anger.
Downward Facing Dog Pose: Adhomukha svanasana is one of the most common yoga asanas which calms your mind and body.
Corpse Pose: Shavasana relaxes your brain, relieves stress, and reduces headache, fatigue and insomnia.
Bridge Pose: Setubandhasana regulates blood pressure, calms the brain and alleviates stress.
Child Pose: Balasana reduces stress and enhances blood circulation throughout the body.
