Yoga For BP: 7 Easy Asanas to Lower Hypertension

02 Jul, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Blood pressure or hypertension has become a common ailment in the hustle. but yoga can help go a long way.

Practising these easy yoga poses everyday may help to regulate BP or hypertension.

Shavasana: It helps reduce stress and relaxes body helping to lower blood pressure.

Sukhasana or Easy Pose: One of the easiest, the breathing techniques helps to calm blood pressure.

Cat cow pose: This accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck.

Balasana: It helps to stretch the back and relaxes the mind and body

Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose; Helps with blood and oxygen circulation. Good for regulating BP.

Bridge Pose: Helps to regulate hypertension. It helps brain to lower anxiety, calms mind and is good for other organs, fatigue, abdominal region.

Downward Facing Dog: It is good for BP and helps to stretch the spine and hands.

