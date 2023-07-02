Yoga For BP: 7 Easy Asanas to Lower Hypertension
02 Jul, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Blood pressure or hypertension has become a common ailment in the hustle. but yoga can help go a long way.
Practising these easy yoga poses everyday may help to regulate BP or hypertension.
Shavasana: It helps reduce stress and relaxes body helping to lower blood pressure.
Sukhasana or Easy Pose: One of the easiest, the breathing techniques helps to calm blood pressure.
Cat cow pose: This accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck.
Balasana: It helps to stretch the back and relaxes the mind and body
Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose; Helps with blood and oxygen circulation. Good for regulating BP.
Bridge Pose: Helps to regulate hypertension. It helps brain to lower anxiety, calms mind and is good for other organs, fatigue, abdominal region.
Downward Facing Dog: It is good for BP and helps to stretch the spine and hands.
