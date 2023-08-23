Yoga For Constipation: 10 Most Effective Asanas For Instant Relief
23 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Constipation is a common digestive problem. Practising yoga regularly can help alleviate the issue
Doing these stretches for few minutes everyday can help to get prompt relief from constipation.
Supine Spinal Twist or Supta Matsyendrasana: It is good for heart health, glutes and chest. It is one of the best asanas to alleviate constipation instantly
Ardha-Matsyendrasana or Half Spinal Twist Pose It helps to stimulate kidneys, liver and boost digestive health.
Plough Pose or Halasana: This pose is good for digestion, aids blood circulations and is good for liver and intestines.
Pavanmuktasana or Wind Relieving Pose: This is an easy-to-do pose to get instant relief from bloating, gastric issues and constipation.
Butterfly Pose or Baddha Konasana: It helps to reduce stress, cramps, gas and bloating
Crescent Lunge pose, or Parivrtta Anjaneyasana: This asana help in bowel moments boosting digestion and relieving gastric stress
Balasana or Child Pose: It puts pressure on the abdomen and strengthens the muscles, stretches the spine and relieves of constipations problems.
Dhanurasna or Bow Pose: This asana is a full body stretch that helps in blood circulation, heart health, gut health and more
Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose: This is easiest pose that stretches the abdomen, spine.
Cat-Cow pose: Practise this asana everyday for faster relief from constipation. The constant oscillation of the abdomen helps with all gastric issues.
