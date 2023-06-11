Yoga For Constipation: 8 Poses For Quick Relief

11 Jun, 2023

Onam Gupta

The Cobra Pose does not require any twisting, but it could help alleviate other symptoms, such as gas

The supine twist also may help a person alleviate constipation.

Legs Up the Wall Pose helps relieve chronic constipation, bloated stomach and improves gut health

The Bow Pose is an effective pose for those experiencing gas and digestive problems.

The Crescent Lunge Twist is a standing pose that requires a person to be in a lunge position. This pose involves twisting the torso, which may help promote a bowel movement.

The Adamant Pose is also called the thunderbolt pose which helps relieves chronic constipation

The Wind-Relieving Pose is an easy pose for beginners that can help alleviate gas associated with constipation.

Half Spinal Twist pose can help relieve constipation and ease bloated stomach as well.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Priyanka Chopra Serves Looks in Sexy White Gown in Rome

 Find Out More