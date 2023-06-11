Yoga For Constipation: 8 Poses For Quick Relief
The Cobra Pose does not require any twisting, but it could help alleviate other symptoms, such as gas
The supine twist also may help a person alleviate constipation.
Legs Up the Wall Pose helps relieve chronic constipation, bloated stomach and improves gut health
The Bow Pose is an effective pose for those experiencing gas and digestive problems.
The Crescent Lunge Twist is a standing pose that requires a person to be in a lunge position. This pose involves twisting the torso, which may help promote a bowel movement.
The Adamant Pose is also called the thunderbolt pose which helps relieves chronic constipation
The Wind-Relieving Pose is an easy pose for beginners that can help alleviate gas associated with constipation.
Half Spinal Twist pose can help relieve constipation and ease bloated stomach as well.
