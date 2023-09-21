Yoga For Depression: 10 Asanas to Help You Relieve Stress And Anxiety
21 Sep, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Yoga serves as a potent tool to boost happiness and reduce depression.
Yoga's wisdom teaches us that negative emotions and experiences are intrinsic to life's journey.
Here are the yoga asanas that you can practise for positivity by Akshar Yoga, Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa:
Dandasana – Staff Pose: This improves posture, improves breathing capacity, and digestion and helps those struggling with mental health.
Santolanasana – Plank Pose: It helps in the development of your core strength. It energises the entire body and helps in absorbing the positivity around you.
Naukasana (Boat Pose) with Adi Mudra: It involves pressing the thumb against the palm and closing other fingers around the thumb to form a fist.
Vrikshasana – Tree Pose: It helps in cases of sciatica, strengthens the ligaments and stabilises the hips. It provides an overall balance to your body.
Ado Mukha Svanasana – Downward Dog Pose: It strengthens the muscles in your legs and increases the blood flow to your brain, therefore helping in relieving stress and anxiety.
Savitriasana: It involves stretching your body and helps in improving clarity, and removing anxiety. Also, it increases breathing capacity.
Sukhasana – Happy Pose: It improves concentration level and lengthens the spine and back muscles.
Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose) with Suchi Mudra: It involves forming fists and extending the arms with pointed index fingers.
Vajrasana (Thunderbolt Pose) with Apana Mudra: It balances Apana Vayu within by connecting the middle and ring fingers' tips with the thumb.
Pranayama and Meditation for Clarity: Dedicate a few minutes daily to meditation or pranayama. Techniques like Tratak on a flame and Chandra Namaskar can help ease depression.
