Yoga For Diabetes: 8 Powerful Asanas to Regulate Blood Sugar Level
30 Aug, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
yoga has several benefits and it does more than just relax your body.Yoga can be really beneficial to regulate diabetes levels too.
These yoga poses can help to manage diabetes better.
Legs Up the Wall: This is a restorative pose that can help lower BP level, and blood sugar as well. It stretches the lower back, hamstrings and neck.
Dhanurasana or Bow Pose: It boosts the core muscles, alleviates abdominal stress, and regulated blood sugar and blood circulation both.
Vrikshasana or Tree Pose: It enhances body balance and keeps glucose level in check.
Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend: It is a therapeutic bend strengthens the abdomen, relives back stress.
Halasana or Plow Pose: It helps stimulate the pancreas and is good for overall body stretch
Ardh Matsyasana or Fish Pose: This pose helps to improve sensitivity that helps in managing diabetes.
Cat Cow Pose: This gentle, accessible backbend stretches and mobilises the spine. Practicing this pose also stretches your torso, shoulders, and neck
Balasana or Child Pose:This pose helps boost gut health.
Savasana or Corpse Pose: This is a relaxing pose that helps to calm the body and mind and regulates metabolism.
Bhujangasana or Cobra Pose: It helps to stretch out the back, abdomen and increase blood flow and oxygen.
