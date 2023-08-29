Simha Mudra is an amazing facial yoga that tones all your facial muscles.
Chin lift pose will help get rid of your double chin and stretches your jaw, throat and neck
Jalandhar Bandha pose shapes your face and tones your facial and jaw line muscles.
Cheek uplifts are perfect for your cheekbones, reducing the fat and toning your face to make it look younger
Fish face pose tones and stretches your cheek muscles
Blowing air exercise help reduce double chin and gives a natural lift
Rolling your neck is the most effective and easy way to get rid of a double chin
Yoga For Face Fat: 10 Easy Exercises to Try
Eye focus exercise makes your eyebrows smooth and sharpen the jaws
