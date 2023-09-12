Yoga For Gas And Bloating: 13 Easy And Effective Asanas

12 Sep, 2023

Tanya Garg

Apanasana: Try this simple stretch, also known as the wind-relieving pose, to potentially relieve bloating and gas pains.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana: This bridge pose will help your blood flow, making you feel more energized.

One-Legged Seated Spinal Twist: You have more power over your stretch since you're doing this twist pose from a seated position.

Paschimottanasana: Seated Forward Bend Pose helps you relieve some of the stress affecting your digestion.

Seated Heart Opener: This move will stretch out your belly and may ease stomach cramps.

Marjaryasana: The shift between the cat-cow pose helps to warm up your spine and relieve your back and neck tension.

Balasana: The child pose is a simple asana for a relaxing stretch. Stay in this position for five breaths.

Adho Mukha Savanasana: A downward-facing dog keeps your mind and body energised.

Uttanasana: Standing forward bend to strengthen your spine and relieve any tension in your back and neck.

Trikonasana: The open triangle pose helps to tone your belly.

Utkastasana: The chair pose helps to open your chest and strengthen your legs.

Pranayama: As you end your full-form yoga to relieve gas and bloating, take time to breathe deeply.

