Yoga asanas are beneficial for several facets of health, including digestion. They can help reduce acidity, which is brought on by stress and poor eating habits.
The following yoga poses can help improve digestion and reduce acidity when practised regularly.
Cobra Pose: Bhujangasana helps to stimulate the digestive system by pressuring abdominal organs.
Bow Pose: Dhanurasana helps to tone and strengthen the digestive tract through abdominal pressure.
Cat Cow Pose: Chakravakasana helps with stretching and mobilising the spine. This yoga pose also keeps your torso, shoulders and neck in mobility.
Corpse Pose: Savasana is a significant stress-relieving yoga pose. It helps to calm the mind and manage stress.
Thunderbolt Pose: Vajrasana aids digestion by increasing blood flow in the abdominal area and minimizing the stomach acid.
Half Spinal Twist: Ardha Matsyendrasana stimulates the digestive organs and aids bloating and acidity.
Wind Relieving Pose: Pavanamuktasana expels excess gas from the digestive system and reduces uneasiness.
