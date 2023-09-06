Yoga For PCOS: 10 Asanas to Control Hormonal Imbalance

06 Sep, 2023

Onam Gupta

Chakravakasana is an effective pose for PCOS and controls hormonal imbalance naturally

Dhanurasana may help relieve menstrual discomfort, stimulate reproductive organs, and regulate menstrual flow,

Janusirsana pose stretches spine, shoulders and helps stimulate liver and kidney. It also reduces the symptoms of PCOS and menstrual discomfort

Supta Baddhakonasana pose supports spine, back and manages PCOS naturally

Bridge pose or setu Bandhasana pose calms the brain and reduces the stress and tension which is one of the risk factors that cause PCOS

Prasarita Padottanasana facilitates blood circulation to ovaries that help manage PCOS naturally

Padmasana is a basic meditation pose that stretches the pelvic region and helps correct hormonal imbalance naturally

Malasana strengthens the pelvic floor and abdominal core while opening the hips. This benefits individual with PCOS and helps improve metabolism while aids digestion

