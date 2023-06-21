10 yoga poses that can help reduce your back pain.

21 Jun, 2023

Anshul Rani

Cobra Pose (Bhujangasana): This pose can strengthen your spine and at the same time, it can relieve the stress which leads to back pain.

Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana): This pose can help in relieving back pain and strengthens the body.

Bow Pose (Dhanurasana): One of the difficult yoga poses that can be performed with a little practice.

Head-to-knee exercise (Janu Sirasana): This exercise can help you to reduce stiffness and increase blood circulation.

Sphinx Pose (Salamba Bhujangasana): This asana is very easy and can be done by beginners as well.

Easy Pose (Sukhasana): Easy Pose or Sukhasana can cure back pain because it helps to maintain posture correctly.

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandha Sarvangasana): It can give strength to your muscle tone your body. It also improves the thyroid level.

Cat Cow Pose (Marjaryasana): This pose can stretch your torso and shoulders as well.

Shoulder Stand Pose (Sarvangasana): This pose helps the spine pain.

