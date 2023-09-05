Yoga For Thyroid: 10 Best Poses to Reduce Symptoms
Bhujangasana stretches the neck region and helps in strengthening and toning of muscles
Navasana or Boat pose stretches your body and has a positive influence on the thyroid
Halasana pose helps in stretching of the neck and stimulates the thyroid glands
Setu bandhasana or the bridge pose is an effective yoga for thyroid, especially hypothyroidism.
Ustrasana stimulate the thyroid gland by stretching the neck and increasing blood circulation in the gland
Viparita Karani is helpful for various ailments including hypothyroidism. It also increases blood flow to the thyroid gland and regulates thyroid function.
Matsyasana or fish pose makes your back arch in a way that it increased blood circulation in the thyroid gland.
Dhanurasan pose helps in strengthening of back, reducing stress and an effective pose for treating with hypothyroidism
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Yoga Asanas to Strengthen Your Spine