Yoga For Weight Loss: 12 Asanas Before Breakfast
Yoga may increase your strength and flexibility while also boosting your energy levels, lowering stress and anxiety levels, and helping you control your weight.
Downward Dog: It strengthens your arms and legs while stretching your shoulders, hamstrings, calves, and feet.
Lotus Pose: It eases tension in the muscles, controls blood pressure, improves digestion and even relaxes your mind.
Bow Pose: This asanas increases energy and keeps your metabolism active. Additionally, it extends and opens up the front of your body.
Cat Cow Pose: This asanas helps stretch your spine and open your chest.
Child Pose: It offers gentle relief for your lower back and hips while allowing you to reacquaint yourself with your breath.
Bridge Pose: This asana may strengthen your posterior chain or the rear of your body.
Cobra Pose: This asana strengthens your arms and butt while stretching your shoulders, chest, and abs.
Camel Pose: The asana helps to expand your chest and lung capacity, which enables you to breathe deeper.
Twisted Chair Pose: This asana helps to increase circulation by twisting your muscles in the body and aiding digestion.
