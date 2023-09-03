Yoga For Weight Loss: 12 Asanas Before Breakfast

03 Sep, 2023

Tanya Garg

Yoga may increase your strength and flexibility while also boosting your energy levels, lowering stress and anxiety levels, and helping you control your weight.

Downward Dog: It strengthens your arms and legs while stretching your shoulders, hamstrings, calves, and feet.

Lotus Pose: It eases tension in the muscles, controls blood pressure, improves digestion and even relaxes your mind.

Bow Pose: This asanas increases energy and keeps your metabolism active. Additionally, it extends and opens up the front of your body.

Cat Cow Pose: This asanas helps stretch your spine and open your chest.

Child Pose: It offers gentle relief for your lower back and hips while allowing you to reacquaint yourself with your breath.

Bridge Pose: This asana may strengthen your posterior chain or the rear of your body.

Cobra Pose: This asana strengthens your arms and butt while stretching your shoulders, chest, and abs.

Camel Pose: The asana helps to expand your chest and lung capacity, which enables you to breathe deeper.

Twisted Chair Pose: This asana helps to increase circulation by twisting your muscles in the body and aiding digestion.

