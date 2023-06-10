A body weight that is too high can interfere with your sleep pattern, make you feel exhausted, and increase your risk of contracting a variety of diseases, including heart disease, diabetes, kidney stones, and infertility.
Here are some popular and effective yoga poses that will keep you in shape.
Bhujangasana helps you tone your upper body and strengthens your abs, which helps you lose belly fat.
Your lower body will tone, and your abdominal muscles will be stretched in the matsyasana.
The upper body, particularly the biceps and triceps, benefit from chaturanga dandasana.
Dhanurasana or bow pose assists in reducing body fat in the arms and legs.
Your body's muscles are pressed against and toned as you perform Utthita Vasisthasana and balance your weight on one side.
Power yoga focuses on performing back-to-back, followed by challenging asanas. Your heart rate will increase, burning more calories as a result.
Aerial yoga is a kind of yoga for experienced practitioners. It is the most effective way to improve your abdominal muscles.
