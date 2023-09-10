Yoga in Pregnancy: 8 Powerful Asanas to Boost Strength
Yoga provides a mental and physical balance that can improve your overall well-being during pregnancy. Here are 8 effective asanas that pregnant moms can incorporate in their routine.
Upavistha konasana increases flexibility in legs, spine, low back and hips. This asana should be practised in the first trimester.
Marjaryasana or Bitilasana (Cat-cow pose) can be included in the first trimester. It helps in building strength in your spine, low back and pelvis.
Baddha Konasana can be practised in the second trimester as it improves flexibility in the lower back, hips and inner thighs.
Balasana stretches your shoulders, chest and low back
Trikonasana gives a burst of energy while relieving neck and back tension. It is recommended to practice in second trimester
Uttanasana relieves tension and promotes inner calm
Malasana opens your hips and boosts digestion. In you're prone to prolapse, avoid this pose
Pro Tip: Talk with your doctor about any exercise you plan to do while pregnant. Be sure to listen to your body and in case you have discomfort or pain, avoid or modify the exercise.
