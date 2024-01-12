6 Teachings of Swami Vivekananda For Students to Achieve Success
12 Jan, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Swami Vivekananda is revered spiritual leader, and prodigious thinker . His birth anniversary is celebrated as National Youth Day on January 12.
Even in today's contemporary era, several of his teachings are relevant for students for achieving success.
Honesty: Vivekananda also taught to always be honest in work ad with one self if one wishes to strive for success.
Self Improvement: Focus on oneself and harness your own skills to achieve success as per Vivekananda. Working on one-self continuously is the road map to success.
Self Introspection: Self -reflection helps to improve our self. It helps to keep a check so that we move towards the right direction to success.
Persistence: Swami Vivekananda preached to be unstoppable till you achieve your goals. Persistence is the key.
Being Selfless: 'It is a great secret of true success...'. Selfless act of kindness bring immeasurable happiness and success.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Malaika Arora Exudes Wedding Season Glow in Pink