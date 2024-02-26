Zendaya captivated audiences at the premiere of Dune: Part Two in New York City with another daring outfit

26 Feb, 2024

Onam Gupta

Without a doubt! Zendaya has been turning heads throughout the movie's press tour.

Zendaya struck some amazing poses on the red carpet

Zendaya adorned a stunning white floor-length dress featuring daring cut-outs and golden sculptural details

Zendaya styled her hair in cascading curls to complement the dress.

Zendaya complemented her classy look with statement earrings

Zendaya's subtle makeup added an extra grace to her stunning attire

Your thoughts on Zendaya's latest red-carpet look?

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Aditi Bhatia’s 8 Ethnic Looks For Every Modern Bridesmaid

 Find Out More