Paris Haute Couture Week is in full swing and Zenday is one of the celebrities attending the fashion event

23 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Zendaya's fashion appearance is always impactful and stunning. She always stands out in the crowd with her unique style sense.

For the event, Zendaya dialed up the drama in stylish black dress with knotted silk spikes on the sleeves

The main highlight of Zendaya's look was her debuted choppy bangs with straight hair

The Euphoria actress struck some amazing poses on the red-carpet

Zendaya completed her striking black number with matching heels

For glam picks, Zendaya chose subtle eyeshadow, black kohled eyes, nude lip shade, sharp contour, blushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter and mascara filled lashes

Zendaya delivered a head-turning moment in an all-black look at Schiaparelli's show

Zendaya's 10/10 fashion streak continues and we're totally loving it

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 6 Bridal Looks Inspired By Mouni Roy

 Find Out More