Paris Haute Couture Week is in full swing and Zenday is one of the celebrities attending the fashion event
Zendaya's fashion appearance is always impactful and stunning. She always stands out in the crowd with her unique style sense.
For the event, Zendaya dialed up the drama in stylish black dress with knotted silk spikes on the sleeves
The main highlight of Zendaya's look was her debuted choppy bangs with straight hair
The Euphoria actress struck some amazing poses on the red-carpet
Zendaya completed her striking black number with matching heels
For glam picks, Zendaya chose subtle eyeshadow, black kohled eyes, nude lip shade, sharp contour, blushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter and mascara filled lashes
Zendaya delivered a head-turning moment in an all-black look at Schiaparelli's show
Zendaya's 10/10 fashion streak continues and we're totally loving it
