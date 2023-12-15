How Indore Will Look After 100 Years? Check AI Images Here
Want to know how MP’s commercial capital Indore will look after 100 years?
Well, we employed an AI tool to imagine the city's future appearance.
AI has generated impressive images of Indore, providing us with a glimpse of how it will look after 100 years.
Futuristic buildings and vehicles can be seen in the AI imaginary.
Indore has earned the National Smart City Award.
The city secured first and second positions in six out of 12 categories of India Smart City Award Contest (ISAC 2022).
Indore is known as India’s cleanest city.
The city earned this title due to its well-planned waste segregation and disposal through a public-private participation model.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Who Will Become Next Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister?