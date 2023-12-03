Most Expensive Things Owned by Shivraj Singh Chauhan
03 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
According to his affidavit, Shivraj Singh Chauhan has moveable assets worth Rs 1.11 crore and immovable property worth Rs 2.10 crore.
Shivraj Singh Chauhan’s wife Sadhna Singh has moveable assets worth Rs 1.9 crore and immovable properties worth 4.32 crore.
Shivraj Singh Chauhan has Rs 1.10 crore in cash while his wife has Rs 1.15 crore.
Shivraj Singh Chauhan has a total cash worth Rs 92,79,104 deposited in his 3 bank accounts.
Shivraj Singh Chauhan does not have any vehicle of his own, whereas his wife has a 2000 model Ambassador car.
Shivraj Singh Chauhan has 96 grams of gold and jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh.
Shivraj Singh Chauhan owns agricultural land worth Rs 1,59,35,000 while his wife owns agricultural land worth Rs 3,30,00,000.
Shivraj owns a total of 3 residential properties in Vidisha and Jait village which are worth Rs 51,25,000.
