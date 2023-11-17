Top 10 Most Popular Forts in Madhya Pradesh
17 Nov, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Gwalior Fort is located near Gwalior hill and its architecture is exquisite and features intricate carvings.
Ajaigarh Fort is located on a hilltop in Vindhya Ranges of the Panna district and it houses two magnificent temples and five gates.
Bandhavgarh Fort dates back nearly 2000 years and is mentioned in the epic Ramayana.
Chanderi Fort is perched on a hill close to the Betwa River and is located between Malwa, Bundelkhand, and other borders.
Datia Palace is another historic place to visit in MP and it features a beautiful architectural confluence between the Rajput-Mughal styles.
Deogarh Fort was built by Rawat Dwarkadas (Sisodia dynasty) in 1670 and is located on top of a hill in the Chhindwara region.
Hinglajgarh Fort is named after Goddess Hinglaj Devi of Kshatriyas and is located near Navali village.
Madan Mahal Fort is located on top of a hill and its history dates back to the time of Madan Singh, the Gond emperor.
Raisen Fort is a stunning architectural structure made from sandstone and is located on a high hill and houses a large reservoir.