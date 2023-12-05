Who Will Become Next Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister?
05 Dec, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The BJP swept the elections in Madhya Pradesh this time with absolute majority.
Now the question arises as to who will be the next chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan is a front-runner for CM’s post.
Prahlad Singh Patel’s name is also doing the round for CM’s post.
Jyotiraditya Scindia is another top contender for the CM;s post in MP.
Kailash Vijayvargiya’s name is also making the rounds on social media.
Narendra Singh Tomar is another potential candidate for CM’s post in MP.
VD Sharma’s name has also come in the media for the top post.
Rajendra Shukla is another name which is making the rounds in political platforms for the CM’s post.
The party's strategy of not projecting Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the chief ministerial face finally paid off.
The BJP bagged 163 of the state's 230 seats, reducing the Congress to just 66.
