10 Most Busiest Railway Stations In Maharashtra

Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai (also called Mumbai CSTM) is one of the 5 main railway station in Maharashtra. There are 111 trains reaching this station.
Pune Junction: Pune is a railway junction and is one of the 5 main railway station in Maharashtra. There are 261 trains reaching this station.
Balharshah Railway Station: Balharshah is one of the main railway station in Maharashtra. It is also one of the most beautiful station in the state. There are 189 trains reaching this station.
Bandra Terminus Railway Station: Bandra Terminus is a main railway station in Maharashtra. There are 119 trains reaching this station.
Chandrapur Railway Station: The station has been been adjudged winners of the national transporter’s in-house station beautification contest. There are 90 trains reaching this station.
Jalgaon Railway Station: Jalgaon is a railway junction and is a main railway station in Maharashtra. There are 166 trains reaching this station.
Lonavala Railway Station: There are 71 trains reaching this station. 33 Mail Express trains, 3 Other trains & 23 Super Fast trains, 2 Duronto trains, at Lonavala station.
Mumbai Central Railway Station: Mumbai Central (formerly Bombay Central, station code: MMCT) is a major railway station on the Western line, situated in Mumbai. 47 trains pass through Mumbai Central station.
Nagpur Railway Station: Nagpur is a railway junction and is one of the 10 main railway station in Maharashtra. There are 271 trains reaching this station.
