5 Breathtakingly Beautiful Forts In Maharashtra

Harihar fort / Harshagad is a fort located 40 km from Nashik City, 48 km from Igatpuri, 40 km from Ghoti in Nashik district, of Maharashtra, India. (Pic Credit: @desi_thug1)
The Rajgad Fort is located around 60 km (37 mi) to the south-west of Pune and about 15 km (9.3 mi) west of Nasrapur in the Sahyadris range. (Pic Credit: @desi_thug1)
Pratapgad is a mountain fort located in Satara district, in the Western Indian state of Maharashtra. (Pic Credit: @desi_thug1)
Murud-Janjira Fort is situated on an oval-shaped rock off the Arabian Sea coast near the port city of Murud, 165 km (103 mi) south of Mumbai.(Pic Credit: @desi_thug1)
Lohagad is one of the many hill forts of Maharashtra state in India. Situated close to the hill station Lonavala and 52 km (32 mi) northwest of Pune, Lohagad rises to an elevation of 1,033 m (3,389 ft) above sea level. (Pic Credit: @desi_thug1)
