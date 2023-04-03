5 Breathtakingly Beautiful Forts In Maharashtra

Lohagad Fort

Lohagad is one of the many hill forts of Maharashtra state in India. Situated close to the hill station Lonavala and 52 km (32 mi) northwest of Pune, Lohagad rises to an elevation of 1,033 m (3,389 ft) above sea level. (Pic Credit: @desi_thug1)

03 Apr, 2023