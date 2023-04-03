5 Breathtakingly Beautiful Forts In Maharashtra

03 Apr, 2023

Anurag Kumar

Harihar Fort

Harihar fort / Harshagad is a fort located 40 km from Nashik City, 48 km from Igatpuri, 40 km from Ghoti in Nashik district, of Maharashtra, India. (Pic Credit: @desi_thug1)

03 Apr, 2023

Rajgarh Fort

The Rajgad Fort is located around 60 km (37 mi) to the south-west of Pune and about 15 km (9.3 mi) west of Nasrapur in the Sahyadris range. (Pic Credit: @desi_thug1)

03 Apr, 2023

Pratapgad Fort

Pratapgad is a mountain fort located in Satara district, in the Western Indian state of Maharashtra. (Pic Credit: @desi_thug1)

03 Apr, 2023

Murud-Janjira Fort

Murud-Janjira Fort is situated on an oval-shaped rock off the Arabian Sea coast near the port city of Murud, 165 km (103 mi) south of Mumbai.(Pic Credit: @desi_thug1)

03 Apr, 2023

Lohagad Fort

Lohagad is one of the many hill forts of Maharashtra state in India. Situated close to the hill station Lonavala and 52 km (32 mi) northwest of Pune, Lohagad rises to an elevation of 1,033 m (3,389 ft) above sea level. (Pic Credit: @desi_thug1)

03 Apr, 2023

