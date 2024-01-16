Check Amruta Fadnavis Educational Qualification
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is an Indian banker, actress, singer and social activist.
Amruta completed her B.Com and has also done Wealth Management Certification.
Amruta Fadnavis also holds an MBA degree from Finance.
Amruta completed her education from Symboisis Law School in Pune.
Amruta completed her college education from GS College of Commerce and Economics in Nagpur.
Amruta is married to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and also holds the post of vice-president with Axis Bank.
An activist, Amruta has represented India at National Prayer Breakfast in 2017.
Amruta Fadnavis in 2017 organised a fashion show of acid attack survivors, titled as "Acid Attack Victors" at Worli.
A trained singer, Amruta Fadnavis has performed at various social events as well as has sung for many commercial and social films.
Amruta Fadnavis began her career with Axis Bank as executive cashier in 2003 and then headed Axis Bank business branch in Nagpur.
Amruta Fadnavis made debut as a playback singer in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal with the song titled ‘Sab Dhan Mati’.
