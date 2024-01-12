Atal Setu: An Engineering Marvel
12 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Atal Setu was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in Mumbai on Friday.
Atal Setu can detect fog, low visibility and vehicles running beyond the stipulated speed limits.
One of the most important features of this bridge is its environmental sustainability.
The steel used for the construction of Atal Setu is 17 times that of the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris.
River circulation rings have also been used to minimise sound and vibrations to safeguard marine life.
Spanning about 21.8 kms, Atal Setu features six lanes, each of a length of about 16.5 kms over the sea and about 5.5 km on land.
The construction of Atal Setu involved several technologies that were used for the first time in India.
Atal Setu is longest bridge in India and also the longest sea bridge in the country
Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore.
The lights used in Atal Setu will not disturb the aquatic environment.
