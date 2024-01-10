Check IPS Rashmi Shukla's Education Qualification, Career
10 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
IPS officer Rashmi Shukla took charge as the new Director General of Police in Maharashtra on Tuesday.
Rashmi Shukla became the first female IPS officer to hold the highest rank in the state police force.
Rashmi Shukla completed her school education at St. Xavier’s High School.
Rashmi has done her Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics at Elphinstone College.
Rashmi also earned Master of Arts degree in Sociology from the University of Mumbai.
Rashmi successfully cleared UPSC Civil Services Examination in 1988.
Rashmi Shukla, a 1988-batch Maharashtra cadre officer, was serving as Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal in Delhi.
After assuming the office, Rashmi Shukla said she will always try to ensure that Maharashtra law and order remains as it has always been.
Rashmi Shukla left for the Central Deputation in February 2021 and joined as ADG of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force).
Earlier, Rashmi Shukla had held several key posts in Maharashtra, including serving as the Pune police commissioner.
Rashmi Shukla has had a distinguished career in law enforcement and is known for her contributions to the field.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Places To Watch Ravan Dahan In Mumbai