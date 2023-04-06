The Vantage series includes 4 BHK apartments starting from the 54th floor upwards and consists of 372 apartments. (Photo: Twitter/@haldilal)
The project has received a part occupancy certificate (OC) up to the 51st habitable floor, and over 200 homebuyers will soon be moving in. (Photo: Twitter/@haldilal)
India's tallest luxury skyscraper, Minerva has been designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor. (Photo: Twitter/@haldilal)
Minerva overlooks the beautiful Mahalakshmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea. (Photo: Twitter/@haldilal)
The 79-floor India's tallest luxury skyscraper, Lokhandwala Minerva, is located at Mahalaxmi in South Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter/@haldilal)
The ultra-luxurious project Minerva will be the tallest residential project standing at approximately 1,000 ft. tall in the country upon its completion. (Photo: Twitter/@haldilal)
Situated in an affluent neighbourhood, Minerva offers various amenities distributed across multiple levels of the building and services that cater to homeowners' well-being, recreation, and business. (Photo: Twitter/@haldilal)
