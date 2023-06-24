Mumbai Rains: Check Latest Update
24 Jun, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai as monsoon finally arrived in the city.
Several areas were waterlogged and traffic jam was witnesses in many places.
Andheri Subway was closed for vehicular movement due to waterlogging.
Areas like Gafar Khan Road, Asalpha, Sakinaka junction, Mahalaxmi Temple were waterlogged.
The BMC and Mumbai Traffic Police said issued traffic advisories for commuters.
For waterlogging, vehicular movement is slow at Gafar Khan Road near Worli Sealink gate.
IMD said rainfall is expected to intensify in Mumbai in the next four to five days.
The IMD has now issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane for June 26 and 27.
