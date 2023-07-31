Check Mumbai Weather Today
31 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD predicted moderate rainfall for Mumbai for the next few days and issued yellow alert for the city on Friday.
The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and rare gusty winds in Mumbai for today.
The IMD has also issued an orange alert for Vidarbha region of Maharashtra on 1 August.
Mumbai has received around 97% of the season's average rainfall at 2,318 mm after heavy spells in last two days.
Mumbai in the last 56 days has recorded over 2,000 mm rain, second fastest to reach that mark since last year.
The weather office has issued an orange alert for Odisha, Uttarakhand for 31 July 2023.
As per IMD, heavy rainfall is very expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh during next four days.
IMD has also predicted heavy rainfall for Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim.
