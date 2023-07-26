Mumbai On Flood Alert; Schools, Colleges Closed In Raigad
26 Jul, 2023
Analiza Pathak
In the wake of heavy rains over the last few days, the Tansa and Vihar lakes, the key sources of potable water for Mumbai, started overflowing on Wednesday
Out of the seven reservoirs that supply water to Mumbai, the Vihar, Tansa and Tulsi lakes have overflown so far.
The IMD Santa Cruz observatory recorded rainfall of 86.1mm, while the Colaba observatory recorded 44.6mm of rainfall in the same duration.
Two days holiday declared for schools, colleges amid red alert for Raigad district
IMD said the intensity of rain in Mumbai is expected to reduce over the week but the wet spell will continue. A yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai indicating heavy rains at isolated places for Wednesday-Thursday.
On Saturday the city witnessed its wettest day of the year with record-breaking rainfall. Nearby areas are also prone of land-slides due to heavy rainfall.
Gurugram received 71 mm rainfall till 8am on Sunday.
Despite the incessant rainfall, the total water stock in the seven lakes that supply to the city stood at just 55% of the required quantum on Tuesday.
BMC said the 10% water cut will continue at least till the month-end as the water stock is lower than in the past two years. Last year, on the same date, it stood at 89%.
