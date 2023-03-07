Unseasonal Rains, Hailstorm Lash Mumbai, More Wet Days Ahead | In Pics

07 Mar, 2023
Mumbaikars woke up to unseasonal rain today as parts of the city witnessed light showers and storms months before the arrival of the monsoon.
07 Mar, 2023
The Palghar district, which is close to Mumbai, witnessed heavy rains on Sunday, damaging standing crops in the region.
07 Mar, 2023
The Met Dept has predicted rainfall along with thunderstorms in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for today.
07 Mar, 2023
On Sunday, the city recorded its hottest day of the year with the maximum temperature touching 38.1 degrees Celsius- five notches above normal for this time of the year.
07 Mar, 2023
Several citizens took to Twitter to share their excitement and many welcomed the showers. Memes also flooded internet.
07 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!