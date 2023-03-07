Unseasonal Rains, Hailstorm Lash Mumbai, More Wet Days Ahead | In Pics

07 Mar, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Mumbai Rains

Mumbaikars woke up to unseasonal rain today as parts of the city witnessed light showers and storms months before the arrival of the monsoon.

07 Mar, 2023

Crops damaged

The Palghar district, which is close to Mumbai, witnessed heavy rains on Sunday, damaging standing crops in the region.

07 Mar, 2023

IMD Forecast

The Met Dept has predicted rainfall along with thunderstorms in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for today.

07 Mar, 2023

Hottest day in Mumbai

On Sunday, the city recorded its hottest day of the year with the maximum temperature touching 38.1 degrees Celsius- five notches above normal for this time of the year.

07 Mar, 2023

Twitter reactions

Several citizens took to Twitter to share their excitement and many welcomed the showers. Memes also flooded internet.

07 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 6 Indian Railway Stations That Share International Borders

 Find Out More