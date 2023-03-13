Mumbai Weather

Temp Soars To 39.4°C, More Unseasonal Rains Likely

13 Mar, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Mumbai Records 39.4°C

Mumbai on Sunday recorded the highest day temperature of the season at 39.4 degrees in the country.

13 Mar, 2023

IMD Declares Heatwave

A heatwave warning was issued by the IMD. It also issued a heatwave warning for the Konkan region, which included Mumbai.

13 Mar, 2023

Precautionary Measures

The IMD has urged people to follow necessary precautionary measures, which included staying hydrated and covering the head while outside.

13 Mar, 2023

Mumbai To Witness Drop In Temp

Relief from the high temperatures can be expected as temperatures should start dropping from Monday over Mumbai, IMD scientist Sushma Nair said.

13 Mar, 2023

More Unseasonal Rains

According to Climate Trends, a climate and weather communications non-profit, the country will experience a second round of unseasonal rain beginning early this week.

13 Mar, 2023

Rains To Last Longer

Meteorologists told Climate Trends that the upcoming rain could last for a long time, affecting parts of central, east, and south India.

13 Mar, 2023

