Temp Soars To 39.4°C, More Unseasonal Rains Likely
13 Mar, 2023
Mumbai on Sunday recorded the highest day temperature of the season at 39.4 degrees in the country.
A heatwave warning was issued by the IMD. It also issued a heatwave warning for the Konkan region, which included Mumbai.
The IMD has urged people to follow necessary precautionary measures, which included staying hydrated and covering the head while outside.
Relief from the high temperatures can be expected as temperatures should start dropping from Monday over Mumbai, IMD scientist Sushma Nair said.
According to Climate Trends, a climate and weather communications non-profit, the country will experience a second round of unseasonal rain beginning early this week.
Meteorologists told Climate Trends that the upcoming rain could last for a long time, affecting parts of central, east, and south India.
