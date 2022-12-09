Heavy Rains Expected in Maharashtra

The IMD said some parts of Maharashtra will receive heavy rains for the next 48 hours due to the cyclone storm 'Mandous' over Bay of Bengal.

09 Dec, 2022

Heavy Rains Expected in Mumbai

The IMD added that Mumbai will also receive heavy rains for the next 48 hours due to Cyclone Mandous.

09 Dec, 2022

Konkan, Marathwada to Get Heavy Rains

As per the IMD, rainfall is expected in Konkan, Marathwada and most districts of central Maharashtra after 48 hours.

09 Dec, 2022

Meaning of Mandous

Pronounced 'man-dous', Mandous is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates.

09 Dec, 2022

Cyclone Mandous Details

The IMD said the cyclonic storm is expected to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry with a wind speed of 70 kmph around December 9 (Friday) midnight.

09 Dec, 2022

Red Alert For Many Districts

A red alert has already been issued in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and an Orange alert issued for other areas.

09 Dec, 2022

