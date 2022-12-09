The IMD said some parts of Maharashtra will receive heavy rains for the next 48 hours due to the cyclone storm 'Mandous' over Bay of Bengal.
09 Dec, 2022
The IMD added that Mumbai will also receive heavy rains for the next 48 hours due to Cyclone Mandous.
09 Dec, 2022
As per the IMD, rainfall is expected in Konkan, Marathwada and most districts of central Maharashtra after 48 hours.
09 Dec, 2022
Pronounced 'man-dous', Mandous is an Arabic word and it means treasure box and the name was reportedly picked by the United Arab Emirates.
09 Dec, 2022
The IMD said the cyclonic storm is expected to move west-northwest and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry with a wind speed of 70 kmph around December 9 (Friday) midnight.
09 Dec, 2022
A red alert has already been issued in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Villupuram districts of Tamil Nadu and an Orange alert issued for other areas.
09 Dec, 2022
