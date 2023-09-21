Check Mumbai Weather Update Today
21 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted rain and cloudy sky for Mumbai on Thursday.
The weather office has also predicted moderate spell of rain for Mumbai till Saturday.
IMD’s Santacruz weather station recorded 11 mm of rain, Colaba observatory registered 15 mm of rainfall in 24 hours.
The average rainfall received in Mumbai was 17.1 mm till September 19, 2023.
The maximum temperature in Mumbai will be around 30- 33 degrees Celsius throughout this week.
The IMD has also predicted substantial rainfall in various regions across India.
IMD has predicted rains for Gujarat and Odisha as well.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over East and adjoining central India in the next three days.
Met Office has issued a Yellow alert and an Orange warning for multiple areas in Odisha.
