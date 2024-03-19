Mumbai Weather Update: Cloudy Sky, Rain Today
19 Mar, 2024
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted cloudy skies and rain for Mumbai on Tuesday.
The temperature in Mumbai is likely to be around 25 degrees Celsius today.
Apart from Mumbai, IMD predicted rain, hailstorms in Odisha, Jharkhand and Bengal on Tuesday.
The weather office has also predicted rainfall, thunderstorms in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, till March 23.
Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will also witness rain till March 23.
The Western Himalayan region is expected to change because of the influence of a new weak Western Disturbance.
The IMD has predicted scattered rainfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad till March 23.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand to witness rain from March 19 to 23.
Vidarbha, and Madhya Pradesh will witness rain till March 20.
As per the weather forecast, Bihar is likely to experience rail till March 21.
