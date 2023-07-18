Check Mumbai Weather Update
18 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD predicted heavy rains for Mumbai for this whole week.
IMD has issued a yellow alert in Mumbai till Friday.
Mumbai in the last 24 hours recorded around 225 mm of rainfall.
Santacruz in the last 24 hours recorded 119.9mm, Colaba recorded 106.0mm, Dahisar recorded 93mm rainfall.
Ram-mandir recorded 82.5mm, Chembur recorded 70.5mm, Vidyavihar recorded 106.5mm rainfall.
Byculla recorded 81mm, CSMT recorded 111mm, Matunga recorded 74mm and Sion recorded 91mm rainfall.
