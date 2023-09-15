Check Mumbai Weather Update Today
15 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Mumbai for the next two days from September 16.
Apart from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are also expected to receive heavy rainfall.
Mumbai is receiving heavy rains because of active monsoon conditions over Maharashtra.
IMD has issued orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Pune, and Satara for Sunday.
Due to heavy rainfall, these regions can expect water logging, inundation, disruption to road transport.
There are also a possibility of flash floods and damage to crops in several regions of Maharashtra.
IMD has issued orange alert for Pune and Satara for Saturday and Sunday.
Heavy rainfall is also expected in Nasik, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, and Aurangabad in the weekend.
IMD said heavy rainfall is expected over East Rajasthan on September 16.
Heavy rainfall is also expected over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh on September 15.
IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Gujarat till September 18.
