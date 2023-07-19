Check Maharashtra Weather Update
19 Jul, 2023
Manmath Nayak
IMD issued red alert for Raigad, Palghar and orange alert for Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Ratnagiri.
IMD predicted heavy rainfall for Jalgaon, Sambhajinagar, Ahmednagar, Pune, Nasik, Solapur.
Intense rainfall is expected in Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar districts.
Schools and colleges in Raigad District to remain shut due to heavy rainfall.
Mumbai, eastern suburbs received 47.42mm, 50.04 mm and 50.99mm rainfall respectively in last 24 hours.
Local authorities in Pune will assess risks and take necessary precautions.
