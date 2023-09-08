Check Mumbai Weather Update Today
08 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
The IMD has predicted heavy rains for Mumbai till September 10.
Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Jalgaon and Nashik.
Mumbai on Thursday witnessed heavy rainfall in the city.
Subways of Andheri and Malad remained closed for traffic movement after heavy rains.
Water logging was reported in several in low-lying areas of Mumbai.
IMD further stated that Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat will face heavy rains in next 3 days.
The weather office has predicted heavy rains with severe thunderstorms in several parts of India.
Colaba and Santacruz observatories in Mumbai recorded 21.2 mm and 36.7 mm of rainfall respectively.
