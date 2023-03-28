Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the newly constructed bridge on Versova creek in Mumbai was opened for public. (Photo: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
28 Mar, 2023
The 918-metre-long balanced cantilever bridge was built at a cost of Rs 247 crore. (Photo: Twitter/@nitin_gadkari)
28 Mar, 2023
The bridge would help reduce traffic across the Versova creek on the Mumbai-Surat corridor.
28 Mar, 2023
There are two bridges on either side of Versova creek bridge on National Highway 8 at present. (Photo: IANS)
28 Mar, 2023
The Thane-Vasai creeks shall be linked by water transport with Mumbai with the construction of a jetty at Radio Club in Colaba for the benefit of passengers opting for waterway travel. (Photo: Twitter/@Sahilinfra2)
28 Mar, 2023
The construction of the new bridge on Versova creek was started by National Highways Authority of India in 2018. (Photo: Twitter/@Sahilinfra2)
28 Mar, 2023
